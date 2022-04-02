FairGame (FAIR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.89 Million

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001706 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00041726 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00281274 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.