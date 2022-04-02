Falconswap Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $55,636.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falconswap has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00108761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

