FC Barcelona Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.94 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.62 or 0.00020928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $38.01 million and $3.94 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00108475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

BAR is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,902 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

