FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.48 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $38.55 million and $4.48 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.76 or 0.00020926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00037720 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00109040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,901 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

