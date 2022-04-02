Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.78. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 2,967,331 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $533.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

