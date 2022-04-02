Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.00 or 0.07496597 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.03 or 1.00128730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

