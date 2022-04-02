Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Head to Head Comparison

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus target price of $44.35, suggesting a potential upside of 383.13%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $11.48, suggesting a potential upside of 441.67%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.85% 6.73% 2.66% Femasys N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Femasys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.46 $2.15 billion $0.97 9.46 Femasys $1.18 million 21.21 -$7.54 million N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Femasys on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

