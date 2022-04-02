FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.47 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. Analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

