FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPFI opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

