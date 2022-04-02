Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $303.23

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.23 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($3.99). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 618,347 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 303.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

