Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $292.01

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.01 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.86). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.84), with a volume of 443,153 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 292.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 297.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

