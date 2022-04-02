Financial Analysis: Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) vs. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips 19.26% 9.33% 4.12% Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Philips and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 0 7 7 0 2.50 Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $20.30 billion 1.39 $3.93 billion $4.13 7.54 Hyperfine $1.50 million 53.00 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Hyperfine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. It also offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. In addition, the company provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; and male grooming and beauty products and solutions. It has a strategic collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. to jointly promote the digital pathology and AI solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology laboratories worldwide, as well as a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.