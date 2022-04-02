Financial Comparison: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) vs. BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BlueCity and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00 SciPlay 0 4 2 0 2.33

BlueCity presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 428.30%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Given BlueCity’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than SciPlay.

Volatility and Risk

BlueCity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69% SciPlay 3.18% 7.79% 6.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlueCity and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $158.06 million 0.31 -$34.00 million N/A N/A SciPlay $606.10 million 2.80 $19.30 million $0.78 16.96

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than BlueCity.

Summary

SciPlay beats BlueCity on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueCity (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

