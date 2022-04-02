Financial Review: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards 20.92% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Scheid Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 1,177.73 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards $62.74 million 0.23 -$4.72 million $14.89 1.11

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Scheid Vineyards (Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

