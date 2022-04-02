Financial Review: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A Porch Group -56.68% -40.77% -10.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Porch Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Porch Group has a consensus price target of $21.23, suggesting a potential upside of 214.94%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Porch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Porch Group $192.43 million 3.44 -$106.61 million ($1.26) -5.35

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group.

Summary

Porch Group beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (Get Rating)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

