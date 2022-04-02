Financial Review: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) versus NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quest Resource and NeXplore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeXplore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than NeXplore.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and NeXplore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.75 $1.69 million $0.08 76.51 NeXplore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than NeXplore.

Risk & Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeXplore has a beta of 96.58, indicating that its share price is 9,558% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and NeXplore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% NeXplore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quest Resource beats NeXplore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

About NeXplore (Get Rating)

NeXplore Corporation, a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. NeXplore Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

