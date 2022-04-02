Financial Survey: Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taitron Components and Universal Security Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $6.70 million 3.38 $1.36 million $0.39 9.90 Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.56 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -38.91

Taitron Components has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taitron Components, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 27.84% 16.96% 15.49% Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43%

Risk and Volatility

Taitron Components has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taitron Components and Universal Security Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taitron Components beats Universal Security Instruments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services. The company was founded by Stewart Wang and Tzu Sheng Ku in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

