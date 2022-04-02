Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.62

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.62 and traded as high as C$37.82. Finning International shares last traded at C$36.88, with a volume of 133,636 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTT. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Insiders sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250 over the last quarter.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

