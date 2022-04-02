FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.63 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $51.60 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 817,936,257 coins and its circulating supply is 485,486,348 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

