First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

