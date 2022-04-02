First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will announce $705.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.70 million. First Horizon posted sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

