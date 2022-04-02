FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after buying an additional 683,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of FE opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

