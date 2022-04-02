Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

