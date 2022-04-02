FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503,520 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after buying an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.38.

FLT opened at $249.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

