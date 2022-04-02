FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $49.61 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.