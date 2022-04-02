Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,735 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

FLO opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

