FlypMe (FYP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00

FlypMe (FYP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $16.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

