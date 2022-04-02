Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$2.77. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 170,230 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOM. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$639.48 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.45.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

