Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.06

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.06 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.79). Foresight 4 VCT shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 661 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £119.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.48.
About Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF)
