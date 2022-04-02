Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.06

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.06 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.79). Foresight 4 VCT shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 661 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.48.

About Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology and healthcare sectors. It typically invests in United Kingdom. The trust invests in a range of securities including, but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stock, convertible securities, and fixed-interest securities as well as cash.

