FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Achieves $10.02 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $10.02 million and $736,143.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

