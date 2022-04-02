FortKnoxster (FKX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $670,226.00

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $10.93 million and $670,226.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

