ForTube Hits Market Cap of $32.45 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. ForTube has a total market cap of $32.45 million and $14.93 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00108501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

