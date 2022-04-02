Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FC. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

