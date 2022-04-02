Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.11 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to post $41.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.44 million and the lowest is $40.78 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $59.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $157.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
