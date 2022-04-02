Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

FPRUY stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

