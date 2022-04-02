Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.59

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $242.80 million and $2.89 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.13 or 0.99915576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00068207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010660 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.