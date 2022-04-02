Furucombo One Day Trading Volume Hits $127,395.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $127,395.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,632,371 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo

