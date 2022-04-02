Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.61 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.93 or 0.07494480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,548.58 or 0.99846779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054751 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

