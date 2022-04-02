Fuse Network Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $23.79 million and $2.47 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.73 or 0.07505059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,917.08 or 0.99923966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

