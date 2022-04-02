FYDcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $5,493.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 582,245,355 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.