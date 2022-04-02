Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00007716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.44 or 0.07500094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,807.41 or 1.00004564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

