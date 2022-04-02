GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. GameStop posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GameStop by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of -1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.57. GameStop has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $344.66.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

