Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $121,251.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00108560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

