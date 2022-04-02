Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,661.43

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,661.43 ($21.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,328 ($17.40). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,344 ($17.61), with a volume of 77,829 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,484 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,661.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

In other news, insider Richard Last bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.37) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($26,054.49).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

