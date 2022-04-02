Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

