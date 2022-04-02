GCN Coin Trading 29.9% Lower This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $152,597.03 and $79.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00271534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001411 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001410 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.