Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. Geberit has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.