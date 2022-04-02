General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Cut by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,803 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.85. 2,380,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

