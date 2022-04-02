General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. 2,380,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

