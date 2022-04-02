Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.65% of Genesco worth $24,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Genesco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genesco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

